ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

