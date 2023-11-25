ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $187.95 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

