ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $16.05 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

