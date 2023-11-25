ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

