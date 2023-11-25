ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

