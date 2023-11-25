ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

