ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 130.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LW opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

