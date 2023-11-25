ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.