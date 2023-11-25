Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
