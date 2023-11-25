Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

