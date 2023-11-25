Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PFG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.