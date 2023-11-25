PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 884 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.53 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

