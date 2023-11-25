PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,219.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,951.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,987.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,225.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

