Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 41,116 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

