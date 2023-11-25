Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.98 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

