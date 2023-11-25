Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $20.25 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Roper Technologies worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $525.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $531.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

