Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $15.60 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MetLife worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

