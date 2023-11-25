Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

