Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $218.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.