Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

