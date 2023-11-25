Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

