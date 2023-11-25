Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.