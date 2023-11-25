Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 199,608 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 969,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,944 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 237,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.