NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.