Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129,262 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $253,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

