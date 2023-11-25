Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843,252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $233,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

