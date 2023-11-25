Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Church & Dwight worth $279,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

CHD opened at $94.77 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

