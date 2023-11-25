Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233,786 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Delta Air Lines worth $229,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

