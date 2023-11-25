Northern Trust Corp Sells 85,026 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,026 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of VeriSign worth $228,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

