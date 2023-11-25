Northern Trust Corp Sells 70,619 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $255,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

