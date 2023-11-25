Northern Trust Corp Sells 187,363 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $291,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

