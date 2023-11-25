Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,472,756 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,541,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,472,756 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of HP worth $293,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

