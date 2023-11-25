Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,863 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $247,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

