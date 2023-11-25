Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,441 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of NVR worth $219,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,195.06 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,412.79 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,914.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,031.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.