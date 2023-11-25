Northern Trust Corp Has $242.48 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.81% of CF Industries worth $242,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,400.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CF opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $109.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.