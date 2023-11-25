Northern Trust Corp Has $226.89 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $226,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

