Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,801,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Fortive worth $284,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

