Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 210,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $221,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 502,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 97,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,812,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

