Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Atlassian worth $235,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,350 shares of company stock valued at $66,169,989. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $181.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average of $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

