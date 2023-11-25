Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $122.74 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

