Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.38 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.42 and a 200-day moving average of $423.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

