Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 68 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

SNA opened at $275.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.