Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 246 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Etsy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 14.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Etsy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,474,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,191. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

