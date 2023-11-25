Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 143 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $149.75.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.