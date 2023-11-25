Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 138 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Bunge Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.
Bunge Global Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.