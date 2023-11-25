Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

