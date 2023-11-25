Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PTC were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $8,553,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $156.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

