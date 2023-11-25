Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $686,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

