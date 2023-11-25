Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $531,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $4,427,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $2,169,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

