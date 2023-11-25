Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AES were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

